Energy Ministry Recognized For Sustainable Practices With ISO Certificate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has been awarded the ISO9001:2015 certificate by SGS Jordan for its efforts in formulating and enhancing policies and legislation to ensure sustainable energy supply security and the optimal utilization of natural resources, aligning with international best practices.Upon revealing the outcomes of an internal audit conducted by SGS on the ministry's organizational units, Amani Azzam, the Secretary General of the Ministry, emphasized the significance of the ISO certificate in supporting the ministry's operations. The certificate ensures a documented and stable system of procedures, fostering clarity and sustainability in work, cost reduction, and instilling confidence in partners and stakeholders, ultimately achieving service recipient satisfaction.Azzam commended the collaborative efforts of the ministry's internal audit team and the SGS team during the preparatory phase. Their insights allowed the ministry to implement corrective measures in line with best practices. The certificate, she noted, is a crucial milestone, empowering the ministry to actualize its overarching policy, encompassing its vision, mission, and strategic objectives, and ensuring the continuity and advancement of its operations.Deputy Director of SGS Jordan, Hisham Jalham, praised the concerted efforts of the ministry's staff, highlighting that the ISO9001:2015 certification achieved by the ministry marks the initiation of a journey to uphold an internal system capable of continuous development and improvement in the future.