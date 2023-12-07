Astra Tech's Botim Mobilizes Nearly a Quarter of a Million Users for Urgent Gaza Relief

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE - 07 December 2023: Astra Tech's Botim proudly announces the mobilization of almost a half of a million (244k) users in the past 45 days through its 'Tarahum for Gaza' MiniProgram, launched in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent in October. The initiative aims to provide urgent humanitarian relief for Gaza, specifically targeting vulnerable populations like women and children affected by the ongoing conflict.



Abdallah Abu Sheikh, C0-Founder & CEO of Astra Tech and Botim, emphasized the collective global efforts to aid those besieged in Gaza, facing shortages of essentials for survival. Astra Tech stands with Emirates Red Crescent in their nationwide humanitarian endeavor, raising funds to support the most vulnerable, including the thousands of displaced Palestinians and one million children in the Gaza Strip.



Botim actively contributes to Emirates Red Crescent's fundraising initiatives to support those affected by the tragic events in Gaza, aligning with its dedication to global unity and local response. To facilitate donations, users can open the Botim app, navigate to the 'Tarahum for Gaza' section on the Explore Page, and seamlessly complete the payment process on the Emirates Red Crescent page.



Astra Tech's Botim is proud to play a pivotal role in channeling support and funds to Gaza during these critical times.



About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra app. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra app under Botim's umbrella.



Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.



