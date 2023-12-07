Waste to Zero Initiative Officially Launched at COP28, H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri Assumes Chairmanship

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, December 6, 2023 - Marking a historic moment at COP28, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) have officially launched the 'Waste to Zero' initiative. This global endeavor, unveiled during COP28, aims to champion efforts in decarbonizing waste management and establishing a circular economy platform, further solidifying the UAE's commitment to sustainability.

The announcement took place amidst the esteemed COP28 proceedings, symbolizing the UAE's dedication to fostering global collaboration and showcasing innovative solutions to combat climate change. Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change & Environment, took the stage at COP28 to declare the official launch of the 'Waste to Zero' initiative, assuming the chairmanship to drive its ambitious goals forward.

H.E. Almheiri said, “The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment” had the honour of working with Tadweer to launch the initiative. Here at COP28, we are reaching out to all stakeholders to collaborate and activate concrete scalable solutions to decarbonize the waste management value chain. This directly relates to one of the key implementation pillars of COP28 – lives and livelihoods.”

She added, “Waste to Zero is a voluntary coalition that strives for sector emission reduction in line with the Paris Agreement and supports circular economy implementation. Through this, we aim to address all possible solutions from waste minimization to waste-to-energy infrastructure, and to pivot to a circular economy model.”

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer: "This collaboration marks a significant step in consolidating our efforts to address climate change. 'Waste to Zero' is more than an initiative; it is a platform for dialogue, awareness, and actionable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the waste sector. Tadweer is committed to driving change alongside our partners, MOCCAE and Roland Berger. Together, we look forward to inspiring transformative solutions, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

Hani Tohme, Managing Partner at Roland Berger Middle East: "'Waste to Zero' represents a crucial milestone in our commitment to finding sustainable solutions for the decarbonization of the waste management sector. Through this initiative, we aim to turn the global waste crisis into an opportunity for growth, renewal, and resilience. COP28 serves as a fitting platform to highlight the importance of finding innovative solutions, and together with MOCCAE and Tadweer, we are enthusiastic about contributing to a greener, more sustainable world."

Under the leadership of MOCCAE and Tadweer, the 'Waste to Zero' initiative will host discussions, workshops, and awareness programs globally. These activities will focus on







circular economy objectives, sustainable resource management, and the latest innovations in waste management and carbon emission reduction.

The initiative addresses challenges faced by the waste management sector, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals and climate change objectives. 'Waste to Zero' will promote solutions for global decarbonization by attracting investments in infrastructure projects, creating employment, reducing dependence on natural resources, and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

This collaboration aims to underscore the pivotal role of the waste management sector in addressing climate change, inviting the entire ecosystem to raise ambition and work towards tangible results. 'Waste to Zero' aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement, demonstrating concrete action to mitigate climate change and usher in a sustainable future.





