25 Sports Events, including 7 International Championships, to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) 25 various sports events, including 7 international championships, will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, and with distinctive participation of huge numbers of individuals of various ages & multi-nationalities from UAE & overseas; top of these sports events are: Dubai Fitness Championship, the Emirates Dubai Grand Prix Sailing Championship (Sail Gp), Sir Winston Churchill Cup, International Boxing Championship, the Gulf Classic Cars Championship and Euro Dragon Boat Cup.



The Emirates Dubai Grand Prix Sailing Championship will be launched on 9th & 10th Dec. at Rashid Port. It will be held in partnership with B & O Marinas. Dubai tour is the 6th stage of this international series in its fourth season, composed of 13 stages around the world. The event is competed by international teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland & USA. Dubai Race has rapidly become part of the successful international SailGP tour, after its remarkable success last year. The international tour comprises eminent world cities including Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Sydney & San Francisco.



Sir Winston Churchill Polo Cup will take place on 9th Dec. 2023 at Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort, with participation of six teams; these are: Al Habtoor, Ankura Lamar, Ben Dre, AM Bangash, Abu Dhabi & Mahra wolves.



The International Boxing Championship will be held on 9th Dec. with participation of elite of prominent boxers from all over the world who will compete in tough professional bouts, under the umbrella of the International Boxing Federation. In this regard, the Emirati Sultan Al-Nuami will compete vs. the Russian Norgigit Dyushibayev / the Emirati Aamer Hussain Ali Saeed vs. Davit Azizian / the Azerbaijani Loren Alfonso vs. the Belarusian Alex Alfiorao / the Uzbekistan's Siddzhamshid Jafarov vs. the Japanese Sion Okazawa / The French Sofiane Oumiha vs. the Spanish Jose Kuilis / the Russian Mark Petrovsky vs. the Australian Lucas Browne / the Russian Maslem Gadgimagomedov vs. the German Artur Mann / the Russian Evgeniy Tishchenko vs. the German Levon Hakobyan / the Russian Albert Batyrgaziev vs. the Cuban Lazaro Alvarez.



The Gulf Classic Cars Championship – the grand prix to take place from 8th to 10th Dec. at Dubai Autodrome comprising Historic Formula One race and classic Group C cars. Several accompanying events will be held including rare classic vehicle shows, the Emirati Heritage Village, children’s activities … etc.



Al-Habtoor International Women's Tennis Championship continues at the Tennis Complex in at Habtoor Grand Hotel & Resort – Jumeirah Beach with participation of 88 of the most prominent promising female players in tennis, who will compete to win valuable money prize of $ 100 thousand.



The Euro Dragon Boat Cup and the UAE Rowing Championship will take place at the Waterfront in Deira Islands from 8th to 10th Dec.



Prominent group of the strongest world professionals in fitness field will gather in Dubai to participate in the 11th edition of “Dubai International Fitness Championship”, which will take place from 8th to 10th Dec. 2023 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Participants have been named via direct nomination as per the world ranking. In this regard, 60 contestants (30 males & 30 females) of the best world champions & professionals in fitness sport from all over the world will participate in the event and compete to win valuable prizes of Dhs 1.4 million.



The Labor Sports Tournament continues at Dulsco pitches in Jebel Ali. Hamdan Sports Complex hosts the Pirates’ Breath Holding Diving Cup, All Stars Swimming Development Championship and Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security Race will take place at Dubai Design District.



The Legends Boxing Championship to be held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. The Family Snow Run Festival is organized at Ski Dubai. Karim Cycling Trip on the National Day Competition is held at Dubai Water Canal and the Pirates’ Breath Holding Diving Cup will be concluded at Deep Dive Dubai.



The King of the Table Arm Wrestling Championship will be held at the Space Club, and the Fast Cars Challenge will take place at Dubai Kartdrome. Dubai Local Rowing Boat Race is scheduled at Al-Jaddaf, and Dubai Police Electronic Sports Championship will be held at the Dubai Police Club. The Stand-up Paddleboarding Race to be arranged at Jebel Ali Resort. The Beach Running Festival is organized at the Kite Beach. Burjeel Running will be held, and Dubai Open Tennis Academies Championship will take place at the Silicon Oasis.







