Dubai Sports Council organizes the 10th “Annual Forum for Coaches of Dubai Football Clubs” with Participation of 120 Football Coaches

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is organizing the 10th Annual Forum for Coaches of Dubai Football Clubs from 5th to 7th Dec. at Al-Wasl & Al-Nasr Clubs, with participation of more than 120 coaches of Dubai clubs & football companies.

The Forum is held as part of DSC’s fruitful programs to develop the levels of the technical & administrative staff in Dubai clubs, and it discusses ways of attracting & developing the sports talents.

The event witnessed organization of various lectures & training sessions under supervision of experts, managers & technical supervisors in Dubai clubs’ football academies. The Forum comprised workshops on several issues.

A lecture, under title “the Principles of Technical Development for Players”, will be held Thursday 7th Dec. at 04:00 pm, and it will be presented by the Netherland’s Michel Momartz, the Technical Supervisor of Al-Wasl Football Academy. A simultaneous lecture will take place at Al-Nasr Club and will be lectured by Mr. Hisham Pumpar, Technical Manager of Hatta Football Academy. A subsequent lecture on Players’ Evaluation will be presented by the French Joan Mark Nobilo, the Technical Manager of the United Football Club in Dubai.

A lecture on the Principles of Work & the Training Sessions in Barcelona Club was presented on Wednesday 6th Dec. by Mr. Robin Moralis, the Technical Supervisor of Barcelona Football Academy in Dubai. Another lecture on Scouting of Eminent Sports Talents was addressed by Mr. Francisco Silveira Ramos, the Technical Manager of Al-Nasr Football Academy.

A training course for coaches of Al-Wasl cubs was organized, where Mr. Abdul Razzaq Kniss, the Technical Supervisor of Shabab Al-Ahli Football Academy, presented a lecture under title “the Needs of Child Player in Football Academy”. A lecture under title “The Initiative of Developing Players & Making Them the Focus”, was lectured by Mr. Wael Al-Sisi, the Technical Manager of Shabab Al-Ahli Football Academy. Mr. Patrick Ghari, the Technical Manager of Al-Wasl Football Academy, presented a lecture under title: “The Various Stage of Learning & Development of Individual Performance”.

The Forum is organized annually as part of DSC’s strategy to enhance the levels of juniors & youth / qualify technical staff / boost technical levels of coaches who serve in age groups & academies of clubs and football companies. The event is a continuity for DSC development program to qualify football coaches, including external training courses for coaches’ assistants of football companies in Dubai clubs, which are organized in collaboration with international sports federations.





