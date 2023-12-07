JPMorgan CEO advocated for outright outlawing of cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN) In a bold stance at the United States Senate Banking Committee's annual Wall Street oversight hearing, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon advocated for the outright outlawing of cryptocurrencies. Expressing a view he has consistently held, Dimon asserted that the "only true use case" for digital currencies lies in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion. The CEO went further, stating that if he were in a governmental position, he would take steps to shut down the entire crypto space.



Dimon's call for outlawing cryptocurrencies echoes sentiments shared by other industry leaders, including Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, who emphasized the need for the crypto market to adhere to the same anti-money-laundering regulations as traditional financial institutions. The statements were made during a Senate hearing led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who urged Congress to update crypto regulations, framing the issue as a matter of national security.



Senator Warren stressed the importance of preventing terrorists, drug traffickers, and rogue nations from leveraging cryptocurrencies for illicit activities. She called upon banking executives to support the 'Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023,' legislation designed to strengthen banking laws and curb the misuse of cryptocurrencies for illegal purposes.



The crypto industry has faced increased scrutiny over the past year, marked by scandals such as the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in November 2022. This heightened attention has led to a series of investigations and legal actions, culminating in the conviction of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As the debate over the future of cryptocurrencies intensifies, Dimon's call for outlawing them underscores the growing divide between traditional financial institutions and the crypto sector, with potential implications for the regulatory landscape shaping the industry's future.





