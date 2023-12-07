G7 leaders announce approval to impose limitations on import of Russian diamonds

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, G7 leaders announced their consensus to impose limitations on the import of Russian diamonds starting next year as part of an escalation of sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as stated in their official statement.



“We will introduce import restrictions on non-industrial diamonds, mined, processed, or produced in Russia, by January 1, 2024,” the leaders stated following a virtual summit with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky.



This is going to be “followed by further phased restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds processed in third countries targeting March 1, 2024,” they declared.



By the start of September, a “robust traceability-based verification and certification mechanism for rough diamonds within the G7” is going to be formed, it also mentioned.



The additional restrictions represent an expansion of the existing sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other nations in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Previous sanctions targeted various sectors, including financial institutions, technology imports, and energy exports.



During his address to G7 leaders on Wednesday, Zelensky cautioned against the disintegration of Western unity, emphasizing that Russia anticipates such a scenario unfolding next year.



The White House has issued a warning that the United States could exhaust funds for further aid to Ukraine by the end of the year unless Congress approves additional financial support.

