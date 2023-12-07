Zoo in Pakistan closes after tiger mauls man to death

(MENAFN) Following a fatal incident where a man was mauled to death by tigers during routine cleaning, authorities announced the closure of a zoo in Pakistan.



The discovery was made on Wednesday morning at Sherbagh Zoo in Bahawalpur, located in the eastern province of Punjab, when staff observed one of the three tigers holding a shoe in its mouth.



"The zoo is closed right now as we determine how the man got in," Ali Usman Bukhari, a high-ranking officer of the district’s wildlife department, which runs the zoo, reported to a French news agency.



Indications from the state of the body suggest that the attack occurred late on Tuesday night.



"The autopsy report has not been released, however evidence gathered from the enclosure points towards him being alive when he was attacked by the tigers," the officer stated.



"The tigers did not go out of the den to attack the man, he jumped into their enclosure," Bukhari also declared.



"If we find a security lapse, we will address it. If need be, we will hire private security guards."

