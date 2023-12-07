Japan prosecutors demand death penalty for suspect in 2019 arson attack on anime studio

(MENAFN) On Thursday, prosecutors sought the death penalty for a man charged in connection with a 2019 arson attack on an anime studio that resulted in the death of 36 people, marking Japan's deadliest crime in decades.



Shinji Aoba, who suffered severe burns from the incident, has confessed to initiating the fire at Kyoto Animation. He faces five charges, including murder, attempted murder, and arson. The allegations involve breaking into the studio in July 2019, spreading gasoline on the ground floor, igniting it, and reportedly yelling "drop dead" during the incident.



The victims of the tragic blaze at the renowned studio included many young staff members, including a 21-year-old woman, and more than 30 others sustained injuries.



On Thursday, prosecutors demanded the death penalty, claiming that Aoba "planned the incident based on a strong intent to kill and was well aware of the dangers of arson with gasoline," as reported by a public news outlet.



"Even when the victims fled, smoke followed them at excessive speed, and one can only imagine the sheer hellish terror and sorrow they must have felt," the prosecutors declared.

