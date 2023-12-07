PacifiCorp settles wildfire court case for USD299M with 463 plaintiffs in southern Oregon

(MENAFN) Electricity utility PacifiCorp has agreed to pay USD299 million to settle a lawsuit involving 463 individual plaintiffs who suffered from devastating wildfires in southern Oregon in 2020. This settlement comes after the utility lost a similar lawsuit in June related to wildfires in other parts of the state. PacifiCorp has been the target of multiple lawsuits from property owners and residents who claim that the utility negligently failed to shut off power during a windstorm over Labor Day weekend in 2020, despite warnings from state leaders and fire officials. Plaintiffs argue that the utility's power lines were responsible for multiple blazes, contributing to one of Oregon's worst natural disasters that claimed nine lives, burned over 1,875 square miles, and destroyed more than 5,000 homes and structures.



The settlement concludes three years of legal battles specifically related to the Archie Creek fire, which heavily impacted communities along the North Umpqua River east of Roseburg. Despite being a smaller amount compared to damages awarded in the June verdict, where PacifiCorp was ordered to pay over USD70 million to 17 homeowners, the settlement aims to resolve claims for emotional distress and potential future damages. The utility had already expressed its intent to appeal the June verdict, and additional trials are scheduled for the coming year to determine damages for other plaintiffs involved in the case.



By settling, PacifiCorp avoids the risk of further trials and potential orders to pay additional damages. The agreement follows a pattern of legal challenges against the utility, as it grapples with the aftermath of wildfires and allegations of negligence. The settlement amount aligns with PacifiCorp's prior estimates and established accounting reserves, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

