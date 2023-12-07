Meta rolls out end-to-end encryption for messages on Facebook, Messenger

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Meta has initiated the rollout of end-to-end encryption for calls and messages across its Facebook and Messenger platforms, as announced on Thursday.



This major update, seen as a triumph for privacy advocates, is accompanied by concerns from law enforcement and child protection groups who fear that the feature might impede efforts to combat abuse and crime.



Meta clarified that personal calls and chats conducted on its Facebook and Messenger platforms will now be fully encrypted by default.



Loredana Crisan, who leads up the Messenger podium, declared that the encryption means “nobody, including Meta, can see what’s sent or said,” except a user reports a message to the firm.



Crisan mentioned that while the feature is immediately available, it will take the company "some time" to implement the encryption as the standard for all Messenger chats.



Although users have had the option to send encrypted conversations through Messenger since 2016, according to Crisan, the default encryption feature has "taken years to deliver because we've taken our time to get this right."



According to Crisan, the deployment uses the same protocols as the well-known Signal app and Meta's internal cryptography standards, necessitating the "ground up" rebuilding of certain functionalities.



Crisan said that Meta collaborated with academics, governments, activists, and independent specialists to make sure the privacy change did not jeopardize user safety.

