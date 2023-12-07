EU Leader emphasizes need to address differences with China

(MENAFN) During the initial in-person EU-China summit in over four years, EU Leader Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for the European bloc and its largest trading partner to address their disparities.



This summit marks an escalated diplomatic engagement between China and the EU this year, aiming to guide post-pandemic recovery and mend strained relations. Several EU commissioners visited Beijing to reinitiate high-level dialogues in this context.



In her opening statements, accompanied by European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, von der Leyen expressed gratitude to Xi Jinping for the "warm welcome" during her second visit to China this year.



“But there are clear imbalances and differences that we must address,” she stated.



“At times our interests coincide,” she declared, referring to EU-China collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change. “And when they do not, we need to address and responsibly manage the concerns that we have,” she stated.



Michel, for his part, noted that the bloc was looking for a “stable and mutually beneficial” relationship with China. But, he declared, the EU would also “promote our European values including human rights and democracy” at the summit.



The European bloc expresses its hope that these meetings will serve as an opportunity to engage in discussions on areas of mutual interest.

