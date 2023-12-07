Wall street CEOs march against suggested banking policies in Capitol Hill testimony

(MENAFN) The chief executives of major Wall Street banks, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Jane Fraser of Citigroup, and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, took center stage on Capitol Hill, pleading with senators to reconsider the Biden administration's proposed changes to banking regulations. In a departure from past hearings where they highlighted industry contributions, this year's testimony focused on the potential adverse effects of increased regulation on the economy amid geopolitical turmoil and inflation.



The banking leaders strongly opposed several regulatory measures, particularly those from the Federal Reserve known as the Basel Endgame. This set of rules would mandate larger banks to hold additional capital on their balance sheets, a move vehemently opposed by the industry, arguing that it could restrict lending and weaken bank balance sheets precisely when more flexibility is needed.



A major point of contention is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposals to rein in overdraft fees—a longstanding source of revenue for consumer banks. The CEOs voiced concerns that such measures could impact profitability and hinder the industry's ability to adapt to changing economic conditions.



During the Senate Banking Committee hearing, James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley, emphasized his extensive experience, asserting that the proposed regulations lacked coherence and practicality. The CEOs, including Dimon, echoed this sentiment, calling for a reevaluation of the regulations, which they believe were hastily crafted without due consideration.



The industry's opposition has gained momentum in recent weeks, saturating the Washington media market and influencing senators' remarks during the hearing. The collective stance of Wall Street's most influential figures signals a unified front against what they perceive as ill-conceived regulations that could have far-reaching implications for the financial sector and the broader economy.

