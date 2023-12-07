Moody's Warns US, China It's Time To Change Their Ways

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Moody's Investors Service is busily and provocatively poking not just one bear - but the two biggest creatures in the global economic kingdom.

Last month, the agency's analysts threatened to yank away Washington's last remaining AAA credit rating. That broadside exacerbated the rise in US 10-year bond yields to 17-year highs.

This week, it was Beijing's turn to hear Moody's growl. On Tuesday (December 5), Moody's cut its outlook on the Chinese government's debt to“negative” from“stable” as Asia's biggest economy grapples with an economic slowdown and deepening property crisis.

A day later, Moody's went further by telegraphing possible rating actions against state-owned banking giants, dozens of Chinese government-backed entities funding infrastructure projects and even Hong Kong and Macau.

If Moody's is trying to get Chinese leader Xi Jinping's attention, threatening downgrades for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China Development Bank and other behemoths will surely do the trick. It will do the same for global investors worried Beijing isn't acting fast enough to contain contagion risks.

Generally, the impulse is to lash out at such warnings. US President Joe Biden's team did just that.

In response to Moody's downgrade threat, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said:“This is a decision I disagree with. The American economy is fundamentally strong, and Treasury securities remain the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset.”

China is pushing back, too. On Tuesday, Xi's Ministry of Finance said it was“disappointed” and that“concerns of Moody's about the prospects of China's economic growth and fiscal sustainability are unwarranted.”

Beijing added that the fallout from property and fiscal troubles are“controllable” and that it's working to“deepen reforms to address risks and challenges.” Yet it's worth considering the good that could come from rating powers like Moody's issuing a well-timed plea for firmer action in the two economic superpowers.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen doesn't think the US deserves a downgrade. Photo: Asia Times files / AFP

In America's case, Moody's served up a useful reminder to Biden, Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the laws of economic gravity still matter.

With the US national debt topping US$33 trillion, Biden's White House upping spending and the Fed tightening the most aggressively in decades, faith in the dollar is fading fast.

The rallies in gold and cryptocurrencies are but the latest reminder that conventional Bretton-Woods-era financial realities are colliding with modern-day neglect of the ways in which markets can turn on even the biggest economies.

China, too. Soon, the Communist Party's 24-member Politburo will, in theory, convene to mull policy priorities and settle on growth targets for the year ahead. After that, the annual Central Economic Work Conference will bring together central government and municipal leaders to chart a course.

Economists at JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and other top investment banks figure a growth target in the neighborhood of 5% is in the cards for 2024.

Goldman Sachs economist Maggie Wei speaks for many when she says“an ambitious growth target could help mitigate the risk of China falling into a self-fulfilling cycle of downbeat expectations, further depressing growth and reinforcing pessimistic expectations.”