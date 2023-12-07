Zelensky Invites U.S. Defense Companies To Cooperate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky invited American defense companies to cooperate with Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the Ukrainian-American Defense Industries Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"I invite all American defense companies to cooperate with Ukraine. I am confident that together we can create a new and powerful arsenal of freedom that will be a reliable assistant for all free nations of the world. An arsenal that, by the mere fact of its existence, will be able to guarantee our children - the children of Europe, the children of America, the children of the whole world - that no Russian or other projectile of evil will ever destroy our peaceful life again," the Head of State emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine is interested in joint production of the entire range of weapons (guns, armored vehicles, drones, etc.) as well as in cooperation in the repair and maintenance of equipment.

"We can do much more together than any of us can do alone! So let's keep working together. For the sake of the greater power of freedom. Our team is in Washington and will present concrete prospects and opportunities," the Head of State stated.

"For the first time since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression, we are recording economic growth in Ukraine. Our defense production facilities are working, and Ukrainian missiles, Ukrainian drones, artillery produced in Ukraine, and shells are being sent to the front," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is increasing production, in particular together with its partners.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition has started in Washington. The forum aims to deepen cooperation in the field of arms production and technology exchange between defense companies in Ukraine and the United States.