Palestinian Dies From Previously Sustained Wounds, Israeli Occupation Forces' Detain 30

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian died on Thursday, from injuries he sustained during and Israeli aggressive act on November 14th in the West Bank, said a medical source.

Medical crews in the city of Tulkarm stated that Ayman Anbar was injured during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces and was transported to a hospital in Nablus.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement that the Israeli occupation forces also detained 30 Palestinians, including freed prisoners in Tulkarm and Khalil, noting that the violent raids includes threats and property destruction.

The total number of detainees reached 3,670 Palestinians since October seventh. (end)

