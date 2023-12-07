Kuwait Sends 36Th Humanitarian Aid Flight To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti humanitarian aid airplanes took off Thursday to Al-Arish airport carrying 40 tons of various supplies to provide relief to people in Gaza Strip including 130 tents and four ambulances, bringing the total number of Kuwaiti air bridge flights to 36.

The planeload will be delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent in Al-Arish airport, near Rafah crossing border, which in turn will deliver it to the Palestinian Red Crescent, stated deputy director of Kuwait Society for Relief Omar Al-Thuwaini to KUNA.

He noted that this is the eleventh flight of the society within the Kuwait air bridge, supervised by other participating Kuwait Charity Societies, saying that so far it carried 290 tons of humanitarian aid, 165 tons of medical supply, 60 tons of mobilized clinics including 31 ambulances, 75 tons of flour, dates and canned food, in addition to 49 of shelter supply.

Al-Thuwaini commended the efforts made by Kuwaiti governmental authorities, Charities and everyone who donated to meet the urgent needs of Gazans.

On his part, Head of Kuwaiti Charitable Societies Union Dr. Nasser Al-Ajmi said to KUNA that this is the union's first participation in the 36th aid flight, through which it sent part of the aid it's providing and will continue to send the rest in the upcoming flights.

Al-Ajmi noted that the Union allocated an amount of KD 160,000 (about USD 528,000) provided by Kuwaiti charitable organizations and associations, indicating that there are 80 charitable societies and organizations working under the Union's umbrella.

He praised the cooperation of the Kuwait Food Federation in this relief flight by contributing various long-term food supplies to meet the needs of the people in Gaza, commending donors, Kuwaiti charitable societies and official authorities for making the air bridge a success. (end)

