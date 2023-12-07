Guatemala Opens Embassy In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Republic of Guatemala inaugurated its embassy building in Doha recently.

Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the State of Qatar, HE Ambassador Carlos Humberto Jiménez Licona, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, inaugurated the building. Authorities from the Qatar Foreign Ministry, representatives of the public and private sector, members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited in the State of Qatar, representatives of offices of International Organizations, and members of Guatemalan community in Doha were part of the event.

During the inauguration ceremony began with the national anthems of Guatemala and Qatar at the Embassy headquarters located at Aljood Street (St. No.855) Building 27, Zone 63, Doha.

The Ambassador highlighted that the inauguration of his country's embassy in Doha is part of Guatemala ́s foreign policy, which is aimed at seeking rapprochement with friendly countries, with which they share a policy of respect for the world order and aimed at the preservation of international peace and security, and it is a recognition of the importance of Qatar, as a country with great leadership, not only at the regional level, but also at the global level. Likewise, he indicated that Qatar is a country that has made its mark in all fields, and with an important impact at a global level.

On his side, AlMuhannad Ali Al-Hamadi, the Acting Director General of the Department of American Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in his speech that the inauguration of the Embassy of Guatemala in the State of Qatar represents a milestone for bilateral relations, and that Qatar hopes to expand cooperation with Guatemala in the political, economic, commercial, cultural and academic fields for the mutual benefit of both countries.