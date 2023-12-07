               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electric Load Hits 3,400 Megawatts


12/7/2023 5:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - Data from the National Electric Power Company showed that the electric load recorded Wednesday amounted to 3,400 megawatts.
The highest electric load recorded in Jordan's history was 4,220 megawatts during the month of August, 2023.

