Electric Load Hits 3,400 Megawatts

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - Data from the National Electric Power Company showed that the electric load recorded Wednesday amounted to 3,400 megawatts.The highest electric load recorded in Jordan's history was 4,220 megawatts during the month of August, 2023.

