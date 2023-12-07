American Digital Schools Host Eighth Environmental Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, the American Digital Schools organized the eighth environmental conference entitled "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Protecting the Environment."The conference, which brought together 28 private and government schools, delved into various working papers and projects related to rain and temperature measurement techniques, water, soil and air pollution, and modern agriculture. These discussions were led by a panel of environmental experts and individuals with expertise in the field of artificial intelligence.Safaa Rahal, the Director General of Schools, highlighted the potential use of cloud computing and data analysis for monitoring and understanding environmental changes, underscoring the application of advanced technologies to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency.Rahal commended the active and positive collaboration of supporters in addressing issues relevant to daily life, aiming to generate positive indicators that contribute to environmental protection. These indicators could be presented to decision-makers for consideration.Manar Abd Rabbo, the general coordinator of the conference and director of activities, stressed that the availability of modern technological developments presents significant opportunities for monitoring and safeguarding the environment.She underlined the importance of leveraging technology to enhance global sustainability and prioritize environmental and human well-being, as well as the potential of artificial intelligence to automate various tasks, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.