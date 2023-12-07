PSD Responds To 18K Calls During Recent Weather Depression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)--The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has reported a significant influx of approximately 18,000 calls it received and promptly responded to during the recent weather depression spanning from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.In a press release on Thursday, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abu Orabi, head of the Operations and Control Division, highlighted the PSD's efficient handling of around 150 weather-related reports. Their primary focus was on ensuring the safe evacuation of individuals trapped by rising water levels.Abu Orabi commended the utilization of location-determining technology, which proved invaluable in optimizing the security authorities' time and effort, resulting in enhanced response speed.However, he emphasized the need to prioritize emergency cases during such situations, as some calls turned out to be non-emergency matters upon investigation. This emphasis ensures that essential services are promptly delivered to those who require immediate assistance.Abu Orabi also expressed his appreciation for the exceptional efforts and capabilities demonstrated by the Civil Defense's rescue and ambulance teams.During the recent weather depression, the Civil Defense offered numerous humanitarian assistance, including the effective evacuation of 16 people trapped in Karak Governorate, the removal of rainwater from a dwelling, and their safe transfer.In Zarqa Governorate, the civil defense personnel extended assistance and support to residents of a water-surrounded building, while in Madaba, two individuals stranded by rainwater inside a farm were safely evacuated.Furthermore, the civil defense teams in eastern Amman effectively addressed reports of rising water levels in residential homes, successfully managing the situations without significant injuries.It is worth mentioning that the PSD, through its civil defense, mass media, and community policing directorates, implemented an awareness plan for the winter season, yielding positive results in raising citizens' precautionary awareness.The heightened cooperation and preparedness among individuals significantly contributed to reducing incidents across the Kingdom. The successful outcomes were further facilitated by the readiness and collaboration among various state institutions.The Directorate urged individuals to promptly dial the unified emergency number "911" without hesitation in emergency situations, ensuring swift access to the necessary assistance when needed.