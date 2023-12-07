Arab League Backs UN's Call For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit has expressed strong support for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' decision to urge the Security Council to implement an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Aboul Gheit emphasized, on the "X" platform, the significance of Guterres' appeal to the Security Council under Article 99 of the UN Charter, which marks the first instance of such action since assuming his position in 2017. This move serves as evidence of the gravity of the situation. Additionally, Aboul Gheit highlighted the need for the Council to bear its responsibility after this repeated failure.Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, in a rare action that allows the secretary-general to bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, underscored the vital role of a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that it is the only way for humanitarian efforts to have a tangible impact and improve the dire conditions faced by civilians in the Strip.