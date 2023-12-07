MKT At The Chanakya Is Collaborating With Neighbors A 3-Day Pop-Up Event To Experience A Taste Of Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 2023: Delhi\'s most celebrated dining destination, MKT at The Chanakya, is collaborating with \'Neighbors,\' an esteemed California-style cafe nestled in the vibrant city of Goa, for a 3-day pop-up, starting December 8th (on till December 10th). The pop-up event will present the fusion of MKT, The Chanakya\'s luxury dining experience, with Chef Konnark Sharma\'s delightful assortment of classic and innovative dishes prepared with fresh and locally sourced ingredients.



MKT at The Chanakya, collaborates with Neighbors to present an inventive menu offering a culinary voyage that transcends boundaries. The collaboration will bring an assortment of flavors featuring everything from an impressive selection of handcrafted succulent steaks to the sizzling grills.



The pop-up menu, curated by one of India\'s most dynamic young chefs, Chef Konnark Sharma, promises the best of Neighbors\' eclectic coastal fare. The menu will be live for customers from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Diners can expect dishes straight out of Chef Konnark\'s kitchen; explore the fusion of tastes with mouthwatering dishes such as Duck & Cherry Sambousek or the melt-in-your-mouth Butter-Basted Prawns; or heavily spiced dishes such as Moorish Pinchos or Lamb Albondigas; the menu has a variety of choices for all preferences.



Continually at the forefront of culinary trends, MKT at The Chanakya, is dedicated to innovating and reimagining culinary experiences for its valued guests. The prestigious dining haven constantly sets the stage for diverse dining experiences by curating exclusive collaborations. The luxury dining destination is always looking forward to pushing the envelope and creating experiences for its guests.



Immerse yourself in an ambience that exudes luxury and exclusivity while treating yourself to some delicious recipes. Guests can look forward to quality food, top-notch service, and a delightful gourmet experience. MKT at The Chanakya, invites you to embrace a focused cuisine, honest flavors , and an enthralling experience through MKT X Neighbors pop-up.





