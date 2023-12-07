After Downing Of Russian Su-24M, Activity Of Enemy Aircraft Decreases - Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation after the downing of the Russian Su-24M bomber has changed - yesterday the Navy did not observe any enemy aircraft activity.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The situation after the downing of the Russian Su-24M bomber has changed. Yesterday we did not observe any aviation activity," Pletenchuk said.

The Navy spokesman noted that the peculiarity of the use of this bomber was that it was trying to mine our grain corridor.

He thanked his Air Force colleagues for helping to ensure the safety of civilian shipping.

Ukrainian forcesRussia's Sinitsa jamming station on Kupiansk axis

According to him, the only security problem that remains is Russian activity in the air and the use of air strikes, including by aircraft.

As reported, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber near Zmiinyi Island.