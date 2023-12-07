112 Attacks In 24 Hours: Russians Shell Robotyne, Orikhiv And 20 Other Towns, Villages In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the enemy army struck 112 times at 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"The enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers and hit Robotyne with an air shell, and also attacked Hulyaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Luhivske and Levadne with drones," the post reads.
There were 101 artillery shells on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Levadne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
There were nine reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No people were injured.
Earlier it was reported that the enemy had made over 150 attacks the day before. There were 24 settlements under fire.
