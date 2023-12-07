Forty Enemy Drones Downed In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 141 Russian occupiers and destroyed 46 military equipment units, including 40 enemy drones, in the Bakhmut direction over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors repelled 12 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka, and launched three air strikes.

In the Bakhmut sector, Russians used 33 suicide drones and opened fire 560 times.

Meanwhile, 13 Russian attacks were repelled in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. Fourteen air strikes were launched, involving fighter aircraft and bombers. The enemy also dropped guided bombs.

“The weapons are not high precision but deadly enough and cause a lot of explosion damage,” Fitio added.

Russians used 20 suicide drones in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, and opened fire on Ukrainian positions with artillery 671 times.

According to Fitio, Ukrainian forces eliminated 324 Russian invaders in that direction, and destroyed 37 military equipment units, including four BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles.