Ukrinform Fundraising To Purchase DJI Mavic Drones For The 72Nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform announces a charity lottery – a fundraising activity to purchase three DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

OUR PRIZES



The flag of Ukraine, signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi

The flag of Ukraine, signed by the warriors of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on the front The postcard 'Russian warship, iDi...!', signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi

In order to win a prize, you need to:



Donate to Monobank at least UAH 50, indicating your name and surname

Write the amount in the comments under our post on Facebook Share the fundraising post on your Facebook page

Our goal is to collect UAH 300,000 for three DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones.

The Monobank fundraising link.

The bank card number: 5375 4112 1271 3775

We will choose three winners using a randomizer on December 25, 2023.

The more donations, the better chances to win! Good luck!