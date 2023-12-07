Azerbaijani Judokas Claim Medals At Tokyo Grand Slam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has claimed a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Tokyo.

In the final, Heydarov defeated Japanese Soichi Hashimoto in the 73 kg weight category, Azernews reports.

Zelim Chkaev, who defeated Tajik athlete Somon Makhmadbekov, grabbed bronze in the 81 kg category.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.