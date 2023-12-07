Azerbaijani Judokas Claim Medals At Tokyo Grand Slam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has claimed a gold medal at
the Grand Slam tournament in Tokyo.
In the final, Heydarov defeated Japanese Soichi Hashimoto in the
73 kg weight category, Azernews reports.
Zelim Chkaev, who defeated Tajik athlete Somon Makhmadbekov,
grabbed bronze in the 81 kg category.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov
became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing
Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.
The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in
Azerbaijan.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
