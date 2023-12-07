               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Hold Early Presidential Election - Decree


12/7/2023 5:22:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to declare extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Under the order, the Central Election Commission was instructed to ensure the timing of presidential elections in Azerbaijan for February 7, 2024 and conduct in accordance with the procedure established by the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

