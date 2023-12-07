Azerbaijan To Hold Early Presidential Election - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order to declare extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan.
Under the order, the Central Election Commission was instructed
to ensure the timing of presidential elections in Azerbaijan for
February 7, 2024 and conduct in accordance with the procedure
established by the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
