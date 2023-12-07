Head Of TOKI: Azerbaijan Plays Important Role In Reconstruction Of Earthquake-Hit Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
According to the "Cooperation agreement between the Government
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Turkiye on construction of residential buildings, elementary
school, kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province
of the Republic of Turkiye," reconstruction works will be carried
out by Azerbaijan in one of the quarters affected by the earthquake
in Kahramanmaraş, Azernews reports, citing local
Turkish media outlets.
Media outlets noted that a certain amount has been allocated by
Azerbaijan for the implementation of that project.
Besides, Ömer Bulut, the head of Turkiye's Collective Housing
Administration Directorate (TOKI), made a statement to the media
and the statement of the head of the department was widely covered
in the Turkish media.
Demirören News Agency's (DHA) article on the subject says:
"While the land improvement works for living and working places to
be built in the Azerbaijani quarter of Kahramanmaras with the
support of 100 million dollars from Azerbaijan, the head of TOKI
Ömer Bulut and the chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Housing
Construction State Agency Sadig Sadigov met on the spot with work.
During the inspection of the area, which was attended by the Mayor
of Kahramanmaraş, Hayrettin Güngören, Bulut and Sadigov received
information about the latest situation from the people responsible
for the construction. Ömer Bulut said that the construction of
houses for earthquake victims in Kahramanmaraş continues at full
speed."
Haber Türk website said that these apartments will be presented
to their owners soon.
The headline of Ihlas News Agency (IHA) "Chairman of TOKI and
Azerbaijani official inspected the area where the Azerbaijani
neighborhood is being built" contains the following statements:
"Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in the reconstruction of
the earthquake region, will build a thousand houses in
Kahramanmaras. In the city, the works of creating the Azerbaijan
district have been started. Azerbaijan will pay for the 100 million
dollar part of the neighborhood to be built on 320 hectares."
In the article, the head of TOKI said: "The area where the
Azerbaijan neighborhood will be built is commercially important.
Our Azerbaijani brothers had a request to keep that old history
alive, besides that they will build about a thousand houses. The
works have already started, and our intention is to complete the
construction and hand it over to the rightful owners within a
year."
The news was published by many media organizations in
Turkiye.
It should be recalled that President Ilham Aliyev signed the
"Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on
construction of residential buildings, elementary school,
kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province of the
Republic of Turkiye" signed in the city of Nakhchivan on November
22 this year and on September 25, 2023. signed the Law on approval
of the Agreement.
