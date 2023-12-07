Foundation Of Pharmaceutical Production Facility Laid In Pirallahi Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A ceremony of laying the foundation stone of pharmaceutical
production of Gen Pharma Colombia Manufacturing Operations LLC was
held in Pirallahi Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, and
head of the production department of "Gen Pharma Caucasus" Abidin
Gulums, as well as officials.
It is reported that on 31 July 2023, a partnership and joint
participation agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment
Company, Turkish company "GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve
Ticaret A.Ş" and SIA Pharmaceutical LLC on the establishment of a
pharmaceutical enterprise in Pirallahi Industrial Park.
As a result of the works carried out following the document, the
foundation of the drug production factory of "Gen Pharma Caucasus
Manufacturing Operations" Ltd. was laid today on the territory of
7.8 hectares of Pirallahi Industrial Park.
The enterprise will produce 42 high-quality medicines in various
dosages and packages using the advanced technologies of Turkiye.
The investment cost of the factory under construction is AZN
59 ($34,9mln). The factory will employ 165 people permanently.
After the launch of the factory, the demand for several
pharmaceutical products in the country will be met by local
production, and the dependence on imports will be reduced.
In addition to the sale of products manufactured at the factory
with an annual production capacity of 50 mln boxes, it is planned
to export them to the countries of the region under the brand "Made
in Azerbaijan".
It should be noted that the activity of Pirallahi Industrial
Park, established in 2016 by the relevant Decree of the head of
state, contributes to the development of the pharmaceutical
industry, meeting the population's demand for medicines, localizing
production, and stimulating employment.
Residency status has been granted to 6 business entities with a
total investment in the park of over AZN 115 mln ($67,7mln). To
date, residents have invested about AZN 37 mln ($21) in the
industrial park and more than 120 permanent jobs have been
created.
Two out of 6 registered residents are already active.
