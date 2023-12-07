Azerbaijan Interested In Peace Rather Than War

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Believing a myth made up by themselves, Armenia took a big
gamble and waged a war against Azerbaijan, which is several times
bigger than itself. Due to this unfound and empty myth Armenians
killed hundreds of innocent civilians regardless of ethnicity let
alone soldiers who served the motherland. They expelled over one
million people regardless of their origin from their hometowns.
Azerbaijan has tried to solve the conflict peacefully through
negotiations. However, the Armenian side has never come to any
agreement. Every time they raised the bid. First up, they claimed
that they wanted only the then-mountainous Karabakh and they kept
seven adjacent districts as a buffer zone. Then the invaded seven
adjacent districts turned into so-called "liberated districts" in
time.
Like many lunatic politicians, such as Hitler, Mussolini, etc.
whose hands were smeared with the blood of innocent people,
Armenian leaders believed that they were special ones; they were
chosen ones; and they were invincible. For unknown reasons, they
were sure that the whole world would come to aid Armenia. They
assumed that the whole world were in debt to Armenia. Fanatical
belief in this baseless myth reached such a point that they
solemnly declared "new wars for new territories." In other words,
believing in being invincible, Armenians wanted to wrest new
territories from Azerbaijan whose military budget was bigger than
their state budget.
First, in July 2020, they tried to wrest some territories from
Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, where oil and gas pipelines pass
through. Azerbaijan prevented their advance. However, it did not
stop them. Armenians prepared much bigger provocations in September
of the same year. So, Azerbaijan was obliged to conduct
counter-offensive measures and thus the Second Karabakh War
started. Azerbaijan liberated most of its invaded territories in 44
days. The War finished on November 1 with the signing tripartite
declaration. Baku gave a last chance Armenians to think and did not
enter Khankendi. Azerbaijan always considered ordinary Armenians
living in Karabakh its citizens and offered them conditions under
which they can stay and continue to live on that area.
As the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the Forum
titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and
Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of
Analysis of International Relations:” I'd like to say that
during these three years - after the end of the Second Karabakh War
- on several occasions, I publicly stated that we consider
Armenians living in Karabakh as our citizens.”
Azerbaijan offered them conditions, which were in line with
international law, under which they could stay and continue their
ordinary lives in Karabakh. Armenians needed only to apply for
Azerbaijani citizenship. However, Armenian leaders manipulated the
situation.
Azerbaijan was determined in the lasting peace and was ready to
even give amnesty to the separatist leaders. However, they did not
assess it properly. They believed that someone would come to their
assistance. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about it when
he met with former refugees in the Lachin city.
“I also said that the leaders of separatists have a chance
for amnesty if they surrender. That was a public statement. But
unfortunately, again, my words were not properly assessed,”
noted the President.
Believing their patrons abroad, the Armenian side miscalculated
the situation. Instead of using the Lachin-Khankendi road for
humanitarian purposes, they used it for transporting military
equipment and transferring military servicemen. To hinder the
reconstruction and restoration works commenced in the liberated
territories, they made provocations and planted landmines. Tens of
Azerbaijanis died as a result of the mine explosion. So, Azerbaijan
was obliged to conduct anti-terror measures in Karabakh that last
one day. The anti-terror measures or operation can be considered
the most peaceful operation in the world because no civilians or
infrastructure were hurt. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
said“One day, in even less than one day, the anti-terror
operation totally allowed us to restore our sovereignty. The
operation was held without any damage to civilian infrastructure,
any casualty among civilians.”
With this operation, Azerbaijan demonstrated to the whole world
that it is interested in peace rather than war. Azerbaijan had a
chance to eliminate all Armenian soldiers because the illegal army
was under siege. To recall that Armenians did not express mercy and
killed all civilians, let alone soldiers, in sieged Khojaly in
1992. However, Azerbaijan gave options to them and promised that if
they surrendered they would be able to leave Karabakh for Armenia.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said:“We announced that if
the army laid down its weapons, we would stop and allow them to
leave. So, it lasted less than 24 hours. After they announced that
they surrender, all their actions on the ground had
stopped.”
Thus, the Karabakh issue closed forever. As mentioned before,
Azerbaijan considers ordinary Armenians living in the region as its
citizens and the government provided all needed legal and security
framework for this. However, if someone prefers the citizenship of
other countries to Azerbaijan, it is his/her choice. No one can
force them. As President said:“Our proposals from the very
beginning of the time - when the Second Karabakh War ended - were
very clear. People who live in Karabakh have two options: either to
become Azerbaijani citizens – we provided all the necessary legal
and also security framework for that – or to find another place to
live.”
Azerbaijan kept its promises and allowed all soldiers who
surrendered to leave for Armenia and take care of all civilians who
preferred to stay in Karabakh. In his speech, the President also
touched on the issue and said:“Some of them prefer to stay
there and they live there. We assigned our representatives from the
State Migration Agency and the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of Population to take care of those who cannot provide
their own comfort. Because, now it's the area, where you have to be
protected by social agency, because you have to eat, you have to
have heating, you have to have other means of living. Not many of
them, I would say remained. But those who remain, they have been
taken care of and those who want to come back, they can use a
mechanism, which I already informed you about,”
Thus the Karabakh conflict has been finished for Azerbaijan.
Now, Baku has other issues which determined works on it. The issues
are reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and
the return of refugees to their hometowns. However, it seems some
forces are interested in igniting the conflict again and the
Armenian side relies on them. Otherwise, why does Yerevan need to
prolong the signing of the peace treaty? Sending weapons to Armenia
by France and India exemplifies it. As the Azerbaijani President
said:“As the countries, who supply Armenia with weapons like
France and India, now pour the oil on fire and create unrealistic
illusions in Armenia that using these weapons they can take back
Karabakh,”
Armenia is a landlocked country with no natural resources. The
country is bordered with four countries of which two closed its
border due to the Karabakh conflict. No country can live in such a
situation forever. That is why, over twenty percent of Armenians
has left the country for 30 year. So to speak, Armenia is a
moribund country and the only recovery is the lasting peace with
its neighbors.
