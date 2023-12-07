Lebanon Sets Emergency Plan In Case Of Mideast Crisis' Spillage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Ayoub Khaddaj

BEIRUT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- As the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip and parts of southern Lebanon continues in reaction to Hamas' "Al-Aqsa flood" operation, Lebanon began to set a national emergency plan in case of further spillage of the crisis, bringing the whole of Lebanon into war.

In the summer of 2006, Lebanon had gone through war with the Israeli aggressors, and with the current dire economic situation and vacancy of the Presidential post, the country is in need of such a plan.

The emergency plan aims to protect the Lebanese people in case of an escalation from the Israeli occupation forces, providing them with safe havens and necessities during the time of crisis.

The plan is based on the impact of the 2006 aggression on Lebanon, which led to the forced displacement of almost two million Lebanese for 45 days at shelters with a maximum capacity of 200,000 people.

The plan will also address pressure on the health and humanitarian relief aid sectors, covering the needs of Lebanese nationals and refugees already residing in the country.

The Lebanese government will be coordinating within as well with international entities such UNRWA and others to manage the situation following the proposed plan by the cabinet.

Speaking to KUNA on the issue, Minister of Health Dr. Firas Abiad indicated that public and private hospitals would be involved heavily in implementing the plan to avoid the loss of human lives as much as possible.

He indicated that the current situation was different from the previous Israeli aggression on Lebanon, adding that the country right now was going through a crippling economic situation leading to a lack of medical staff and medicine.

A recent survey was carried out to determine the preparedness of the health sector against any Israeli military escalation, said Abiad, adding that there will be coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Red Cross, UNRWA, and other entities in case the worse happened.

He pointed out that some degree of assistance has already made way to Lebanon and medical supplies were distributed throughout the country in case of such an emergency.

On his part, the Interior Ministry said that Minister Bassam Mawlawi had held several meetings with governors in Lebanon to evaluate the current situation.

The emergency plan had been presented to officials during such meetings, indicated the ministry, noting that a special platform was launched to inform various entities on the ground about the scheme as well as provide numbers to the public to get informed.

The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) is ready for any development or emergency, said Antoine Zoghbi, President of the LRC.

The LRC is currently operating on the border areas in six health centers, 60 ambulances, and 100 medics, revealed Zoghbi, adding that on the national level, 320 ambulances, 47 medical centers, and 5,100 medics should be put into action if matters "go south".

He indicated that the LRC would be handling the medic portion of the emergency plan in case of an attack, adding that the distribution of food and medicine would also fall under their criteria.

Speaking in a similar sense, the head of WHO technical programs in Lebanon Al-Yassar Radhi affirmed that the organization would be assisting Lebanon's health sector within the coordination domain.

WHO will also support the readiness of medical facilities throughout the country to make certain that anyone wounded from the assault would be taken care of, adding that the ICU bed capacity in hospitals reached over 100.

She added that over 4,000 medical staff were trained to handle emergencies.

She revealed that 10 units of medical supplies and equipment were handed by WHO to various hospitals enabling the complex surgeries to about 100 individuals in addition to 30 units of emergency medical supplies at hospitals and clinics.

Radhi went on to say that a system to monitor disease during war was handed to the Lebanese health sector adding that 90 staff were trained to use it.

On the financial level, Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil affirmed that his ministry was ready to implement the emergency plan in case of war.

Handling the financial situation in addition to funding, monetary, and spending stability are crucial aspects of the plan, he indicated.

He said that the emergency plan took into account fears of political and security upheavals that might affect flights, seaport operations, and international commerce, which threatens the loss of 63 percent of the current Lebanese imports.

Ziad Makary, Lebanese caretaking Information Minister, said that representatives of media in the country were all involved in the emergency plan.

Being accurate, reliable, and objective is key in case of war, he affirmed, adding that people would be informed about the happenings to ensure their safety and livelihoods. (end)

