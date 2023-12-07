USD Stable At KD 0.308, Euro Fall To KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar remained stable on Thursday at 0.308, while the exchange rate of the Euro fell by 0.30 percent to KD 0.331 compared to Wednesday.
The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin on its website that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling fell KD 0.386, the Swiss Franc KD 0.352 Dinars, while the Japanese Yen stable at KD 0.002.(end)
nof
MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107552629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.