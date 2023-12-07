USD Stable At KD 0.308, Euro Fall To KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar remained stable on Thursday at 0.308, while the exchange rate of the Euro fell by 0.30 percent to KD 0.331 compared to Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin on its website that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling fell KD 0.386, the Swiss Franc KD 0.352 Dinars, while the Japanese Yen stable at KD 0.002.(end)

