Japan Asks US To Confirm Safety Of Osprey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Japan has formally requested the US since last week's fatal crash to confirm the safety of the Osprey aircraft deployed in Japan before resuming flights, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

"It goes without saying that ensuring flight safety is the top priority in operating aircrafts, and we will continue to ask the American side to share information," the top government spokesman told at a press conference. Matsuno made remarks as the US military said Wednesday it has grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys worldwide after a deadly crash off the coast of southwestern Japan last week that killed eight US airmen onboard a CV-22 Osprey.

"Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time," US Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement. "The standdown will provide time and space for a thorough investigation to determine causal factors and recommendations to ensure the Air Force CV-22 fleet returns to flight operations," the Command said.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that can take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane. (end)

mk













MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107552628