China Pres. Urges Enhanced Cooperation With EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and the European Union (EU) to be partners for mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen two-way political trust, build strategic consensus, cement the bonds of shared interest, steer clear of various kinds of interference, and step up dialogue and cooperation for the good of the people.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who were in China for the 24th China-EU Summit in Beijing, Xinhua News Agency said.

Noting the China-EU relationship enjoys a good momentum of consolidation and growth, Xi said the two sides should work together to sustain the momentum of growth in bilateral relations.

"China and the EU should be partners for mutually beneficial cooperation," the Chinese leader was quoted as saying.

He also called on both sides to continually strengthen two-way political trust, build strategic consensus, and cement the bonds of shared interest.

For their part, Michel and von der Leyen said that the EU attaches great importance to its relations with China, does not want to decouple from China, and looks forward to developing long-term, stable, predictable and sustainable relations with China, according to the report.

They also said EU hopes that the two sides will continue to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, green, digital, etc., work together to maintain the stability and security of the supply chain and industrial chain, and strengthen dialogue and seek cooperation on major global issues concerning the future of mankind, such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

In addition, they stressed that the EU is willing to communicate and cooperate closely with China, uphold multilateralism, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and promote the resolution of regional hotspot issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East. (end)

mk













MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107552627