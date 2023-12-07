Baghdad Supports UN Chief's Stance On Gaza, Calls For Intervention

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 7 (KUNA) --The Iraqi government expressed on Thursday its support of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's stance towards the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied territories.

Spokesperson for the Iraqi government Basem Al-Awadi said in a statement today that Iraq praises Guterres for invoking article 99 of the UN charter, which grants the Secretary-General the authority to "draw the attention of the UN Security Council to any issue that threatens international peace and security."

Al-Awadi said that the disasters that were caused by the Israeli aggression have led to a humanitarian crisis that requires immediate international intervention to stop it, to ensure that the events do not turn into undesirable consequences.

He added that Iraq believes that what happened on last October seventh was inseparable from the accumulations of ongoing oppression and violations of rights in the Palestinian lands, and that it is unfair to equate the victim with the killer.

Guterres had sent yesterday an unprecedented letter to the UN Security Council based on article 99 of the United Nations charter, warning of the dangers of the war in Gaza on a global scale, and the possible collapse of public order in the Strip. (end)

