Israel-Palestine Truce Must Be Made Meaningful For The Long Term

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After an uneasy seven-day truce, Israel and Hamas are once again locked in violent combat. Each side has accused the other of violating the truce. What is really important is the consequence of this resumption of conflict.

Thousands more Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are going to be killed. According to various sources, within 24 hours of the end of the truce December 1, 184 Palestinians were wiped out as a result of Israeli bombardments.

This brings the total number of dead Palestinians at the hands of Israeli firepower since the present phase of fighting broke out on October 7 to 15,500. In contrast, 1,332 Israelis and others have been killed by Hamas and its allies.

Of the Palestinians killed, it is estimated that more than 6,000 are children. That more than a third are children is a matter of great significance, especially when we consider the figures for past conflicts between the two sides.

During Israel's Operation Cast Lead, for instance, from December 27, 2008, to January 18, 2009, children accounted for a quarter of the dead. In another clash between November 1, 2021, and January 18, 2022, 840 Palestinian children died.

To this statistic we should add the number of women killed by Israel in the current tussle between the two protagonists. It is estimated that 2,700 of them have perished.