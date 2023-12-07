Politico reports US plans strategies for postwar Gaza

(MENAFN) In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, United States officials are reportedly crafting plans for the postwar administration of Gaza, contemplating a transition of control from the Israeli military to the Palestinian Authority (PA). According to a report by Politico on Monday, preliminary discussions have been underway, envisioning a revamped PA assuming governance once an international force stabilizes the region



The Palestinian Authority, currently in power in the West Bank, lost control of Gaza to Hamas in the 2006 legislative elections, resulting in political tensions and violent clashes the following year. Reconciliation efforts to unite Gaza and the West Bank under a single Palestinian political rule have faltered, leading to the current complex political landscape.



Sources indicate that Washington perceives the PA in its current form as unsuitable to govern Gaza due to issues of corruption and inefficiency. A senior official in the Biden administration expressed the long-term goal of establishing a Palestinian security structure in post-conflict Gaza.



The Israel-Hamas conflict, ongoing since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Gaza has borne the brunt of Israeli military operations, with over 16,000 Palestinians reportedly killed and more than 1.5 million displaced, according to Gaza officials.



The potential handover of governance to the PA has raised questions and challenges. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, in a previous interview with The Guardian in October, emphasized that the return of his party to Gaza would require a definitive peace agreement. He cautioned against a unilateral takeover, equating it to "the Palestinian Authority going in aboard an F-16 or an Israeli tank."



As the conflict unfolds, the prospect of postwar governance for Gaza adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, raising considerations about the viability of political transitions and the challenges of achieving lasting stability in the region.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552292