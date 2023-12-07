Putin embarks on crucial Middle East tour

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has embarked on a crucial Middle East tour, landing in Riyadh on Wednesday for high-stakes discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other top officials. The visit comes at a significant juncture as Saudi Arabia is set to join the BRICS group next month. Putin, greeted by a delegation of high-ranking Saudi officials, is expected to engage in talks covering a spectrum of topics, including oil prices, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in Gaza.



Earlier in the day, Putin visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with United Arab Emirates leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Emirates welcomed the Russian president with a display of fighter jets drawing the Russian flag and a motorcade featuring horse- and camel-mounted guards. Discussions in Abu Dhabi centered on bilateral cooperation and pressing international issues, particularly focusing on the Middle East.



In Riyadh, talks between Putin and Crown Prince bin Salman are anticipated to delve into critical matters, ranging from the price of oil to the complexities of the Ukraine conflict. The leaders, along with their respective delegations, will also explore trade and investment plans, according to TASS, a Russian news agency. Putin, at the onset of the meeting, expressed the expectation for the development of friendly relations and acknowledged that unforeseen circumstances led to adjustments in their initial plans.



"We expected you in Moscow," Putin stated, emphasizing the resilience of their diplomatic ties. He further noted, "While here in the region on a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates, I took advantage of your invitation to meet with you and all the other friends we’ve been developing ties with for the past seven years. But the next meeting should be in Moscow!"



Putin's diplomatic tour underscores Russia's strategic engagement with key players in the Middle East, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the discussions aimed at fostering cooperation and addressing pressing regional and international challenges. The outcomes of these meetings are poised to have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape in the region.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552290