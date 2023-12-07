Ukraine unveils new arms needs

(MENAFN) In a closed-door meeting among Ukrainian Defense Ministry officials, weapons industry executives, and Washington, DC officials, Ukraine has presented an extensive list of armaments it hopes to receive from the United States in the coming months. The comprehensive wishlist, obtained by Reuters, includes not only familiar requests such as 155-millimeter artillery shells, F-16s, and long-range ATACMS missiles but also introduces several new and advanced weapon systems previously not featured in US aid packages.



Among the notable additions to Ukraine's wishlist are the F-18 Hornet fighter jet, the C-130J Super Hercules transport plane, two different helicopter gunships, and the sophisticated Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system. The THAAD system, operational in the United States since 2008, is designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range projectiles and has been deployed in various regions, including Israel, South Korea, and Romania.



While Ukraine's wishlist remains silent on the cost of the requested weapons, the collective value of these advanced systems would undoubtedly amount to a multi-billion-dollar investment for United States taxpayers. The move by Ukraine underscores its commitment to bolstering its military capabilities in the face of ongoing security challenges, particularly in the context of the conflict with Russia.



The revelation of this ambitious wishlist comes at a crucial juncture, as geopolitical tensions and the situation in Ukraine continue to evolve. The Ukrainian military's desire for cutting-edge weaponry signals a strategic effort to modernize and enhance its defense capabilities, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. As discussions around military aid packages intensify, the potential acquisition of these advanced systems could significantly impact the balance of power in the region and influence the trajectory of the conflict in Eastern Europe.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552289