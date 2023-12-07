Biden claims Russia will raid NATO

(MENAFN) In a significant address to Congress, United States President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about the potential consequences if Russia were to prevail in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Biden stated that such an outcome might embolden Russia to launch an attack on NATO, which could escalate into a global conflict involving American troops. The president urged Congress to pass a USD111 billion national security package, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.



The proposed bill, supported by Democrats, includes provisions for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Biden criticized Republicans for their reluctance to back the measure, particularly due to disputes over security at the southern United States border. He argued that by opposing the bill, Republicans were effectively giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a significant advantage.



Biden outlined his concerns, stating that if Russia were to take control of Ukraine, it might not stop there. He asserted that a potential attack on a NATO ally would trigger the alliance's commitment to defending every inch of its territory, potentially leading to a confrontation between American and Russian troops. The president expressed a desire to avoid such a scenario, emphasizing the importance of preventing a direct clash between the two military powers.



Despite the president's impassioned appeal, Republicans remained unconvinced, ultimately blocking the spending package in the Senate. The final vote, with all GOP lawmakers and independent Senator Bernie Sanders opposing it, highlighted the deep divisions over the proposed national security measures. Sanders, typically aligned with Democrats, expressed concerns about Israel's military strategy in its conflict with Hamas.



Moscow's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, responded to Biden's remarks by suggesting that such narratives of a potential clash between Russia and NATO were fabricated. He argued that these stories were designed to justify significant expenses for "containing" the Russian Federation, appealing to taxpayers and political forces.



The political standoff over the national security package underscores the complexities and differing perspectives within the United States government regarding the response to the Ukraine crisis and broader geopolitical tensions. The ongoing debate raises questions about the future direction of United States foreign policy and its approach to global conflicts involving major military powers.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552287