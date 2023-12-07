African countries purchase more than 30 percent of arms shipped by Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, it has been reported that African nations have accounted for over 30 percent of the weapons systems exported by Russia in the current year. Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, Russia's primary arms exporter, disclosed this information on Monday, highlighting the extensive collaboration between Russia and African countries in the defense sector. According to Mikheyev, Rosoboronexport currently engages with 80 percent of African nations, with anticipated contracts on the continent exceeding USD5.2 billion by the end of 2023.



The revelation coincides with the ongoing third International Exhibition for Defense and Military Industries (EDEX 2023) in Egypt. Hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Cairo International Exhibition Centre, the event has attracted more than 400 companies from 46 countries. Russia's defense industry is showcasing its latest models of aviation and armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, naval-use products, unmanned aircraft, anti-aircraft weapons, and more.



Mikheyev emphasized the significance of EDEX 2023, labeling it as the largest defense exhibition on the African continent. He expressed Rosoboronexport's commitment to leveraging the event to establish cooperation in line with the priorities outlined during the recent Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.



As part of Russia's multifaceted collaboration with African nations, Mikheyev highlighted existing partnerships in cybersecurity, space programs, and counter-terrorism facilities. Beyond the display of cutting-edge military technologies at EDEX 2023, ongoing discussions focus on the implementation of previously signed contracts and memorandums of understanding between Russia and various African countries.



Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts and security challenges faced by African nations, Russia's expanding role in the African defense sector becomes evident. The surge in arms exports underscores the growing strategic partnership between Russia and Africa, with EDEX 2023 serving as a platform for fostering collaboration and addressing shared security concerns.



