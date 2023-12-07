LIVE UPDATES: Two Months Of Death, Destruction, And Displacement In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 as Israel continues a heavy military offensive in the south of the enclave.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked a seldom-used Article 99 to force the Security Council to address the war in Gaza, warning of a deepening“catastrophe”. Several leaders have also backed Guterres's emergency call for Gaza ceasefire, including World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a statement on X, the WHO chief said:“I support Secretary-General @antonioguterres' letter to the @UN Security Council, invoking Article 99 and appealing for a ceasefire. #Gaza's health system is on its knees and near total collapse. We need peace for health.”

[12:00 pm Doha Time] More than half of wounded in Gaza need treatment abroad, Red Crescent says

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society says that 60 percent of the wounded in the Gaza Strip require urgent medical treatment abroad, pointing to the collapse of the health sector in the territory.

“The occupation forces are deliberately arresting and abusing the sick and wounded, including paramedics from our crews, and we are on the cusp of a health and environmental catastrophe in the Strip,” a statement said.



A man carries away an injured girl following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 6, 2023. Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

The Red Crescent went on to say that it has established a medical field unit to treat the wounded in the northern Gaza Strip, where there is no functional hospital, and managed to evacuate a number of the wounded and sick patients to hospitals in the centre and south of Gaza.

----

[11:10 am Doha Time] Two months of 'death, destruction and displacement'

Palestinians have been experiencing the worst of living conditions under heavy Israeli bombardment since day one of the war.

An Al Jazeera reporter stated: "We are talking about a carpet bombardment of entire neighbourhoods and residential blocks."



People watch as others search for victims amid the rubble of a smouldering building, following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 6, 2023. Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP

"A large number of critically injured Palestinians overwhelmed their hospitals with this extreme shortage of medical supplies and necessities to keep them surviving. There is a serious lack of everything that Palestinians need to survive," he added.

He also added that the "mood of these more than 60 days has been death, destruction and displacement."

"We're talking about more than 60 days of constant movement and running for their lives from one place to another, from the extreme northern part of the Gazan City of Beit Hanoon to the extreme south by Rafah, where many people are being packed and squeezed," he stated.

----

[8:50 am Doha Time] 'You are lucky if you've only lost one person'

Gaza resident Hossam Wail Abu Shammallah told Al Jazeera that he has lost 120 members of his family since the war began. Despite having lived through four wars with Israel already, he said,“Combined, they're all nothing” compared with what the besieged strip is going through now.



A man mourns over the bodies of victims killed during Israeli bombardment overnight at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023. Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP

“The amount of massacres, ethnic cleansing and displacing people multiple times. If we look at the statistics, we are already past the number of the Nakba,” he said, referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, known as the“catastrophe”.

“We are at the point that it's quite impossible to find someone that hasn't lost anyone, whether from his family, friends, relatives, or someone from work or school.”