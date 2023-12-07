Qatar Classic Cars Contest And Exhibition Begins At The Pearl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition opened at Medina Centrale, The Pearl, yesterday, showcasing an impressive collection of vintage and rare cars. The five-day event will run until Sunday, December 10.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, expressed pride in the event's prominent position on the annual calendar. He emphasised its significance as a premier platform for classic car owners in the country and the broader region to exhibit their prized vehicles.“It has become the ultimate forum for classic car owners in Qatar and the region to showcase their best in show.”

He explained that the association is committed to providing a platform for classic car owners to preserve the heritage, legacy, and history passed down through generations. Moreover, Sheikh Faisal stressed the association's dedication to fostering a community of knowledgeable and conscientious collectors, immersing them in educational, artistic, and cultural experiences.

Omar Hussein Al Fardan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, underscored the association's continuous efforts to develop activities that set a benchmark for similar events. He stated that this year's event enjoys the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums, whose support has been instrumental in achieving the highest levels of success.

Prestigious companies and entities such as the United Development Company, Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, and Al Fardan Motors have contributed in accelerating the exhibition's development, positioning it at the forefront of regional events.

Al Fardan noted the event's role in attracting visitors, contributing to tourism and culture, and creating a heritage and tourism forum that showcases classic historical cars. He noted the unprecedented global interest in collecting classic cars and the importance of introducing diverse audiences to this tradition.

Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khalid Al Thani, a board member, highlighted the remarkable surge in participation, showcasing the Qatari community's growing interest in collecting classic cars, numbering over 4,000 cars spanning various rare models dating back to the 1920s and earlier,“and for this reason it was necessary for the association to highlight this tradition, by participating in relevant events.”