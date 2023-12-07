World Arabian Horse Championship Gallops Off In Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Arabian Horse Championship begins today at the historic Old Doha Port in Doha. with the participation of 150 horses from 21 countries.

This event, which continue until December 9, is the outcome of a strategic partnership between the Katara Cultural Village Foundation and the National Center for Exhibitions and Agricultural Competitions in France.

Addressing a press conference recently, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, the president of the hosting committee, and Salem Khalaf Al Mana'i, the CEO of Qatar Insurance Group, announced Qatar Insurance Group as the official insurance sponsor of the championship.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed joy over the sponsorship, which underlines Qatar's dedication to promoting the culture of horsemanship and the elegance of authentic Arabian horses. He highlighted Qatar Insurance Group's steadfast support for cultural and sports events.

Al Mana'i stated that this sponsorship results from the strategic partnership between Qatar Insurance Group and Katara, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Qatar's pursuit of excellence in cultural and sports domains. He emphasised that backing this prestigious international championship enhances the value of the programmes and events sponsored by Qatar Insurance Group, contributing to showcasing Qatar as a global destination for significant events at all levels, Arab, regional, and international.

Malika Mohammed Al Shraim, member and secretary of the Championship's Hosting Committee and marketing director at Katara, detailed the process for the audience to attend and follow the championship and its accompanying events. Tickets can be pre-booked on the championship's website daily from 8am. Access to the port will be restricted to permit holders from 3pm to 9pm on December 7 to 9.

She added that continuous efforts have been invested in the championship's site, spanning over 15,000 sqm. and featuring specialised shops for horse supplies, feed, as well as restaurants and cafes. The inaugural day's competitions will encompass categories like yearling fillies, two to three-year-old fillies, and mares aged four and above, with prizes awarded to the winners in each category.

The World Arabian Horse Championship 2023 is poised to deliver a mesmerising fusion of equestrian prowess, cultural opulence, and strategic collaborations.