Qatar Signs Air Services Pact With Guatemala And Rwanda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar and Guatemala celebrated the final signing of the open skies air services agreement, on the sidelines of the 15th ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023) Event, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by Acting President of the Qatar's General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, and on the Guatemalan side by Director-General of Civil Aeronautics of Guatemala Francis Arturo Argueta Aguirre. The agreement allows the designated carriers of both countries to operate passenger and cargo flights in an unlimited number.

In a related context, the civil aviation authorities of Qatar and the Republic of Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, allowing the relevant airlines of both countries to enter into joint trade cooperation agreements.

The MoU was signed on the Qatari side by Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, and on the Rwandan side by Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Saudi Arabia Eugene Segore Kayihura.