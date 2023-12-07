The Peninsula Editor-In-Chief Participates In World Media Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, attending the opening ceremony of the 5th World Media Summit in Nansha District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on December 3.

Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi was the only Editor-in-Chief from any Qatari newspaper invited to attend the summit, which was generally attended by news agencies heads or representatives from across the globe. Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi is also seen attending the summit.

Themed“Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development,” the 5th WMS was attended by more than 450 representatives of nearly 200 institutions, including media outlets, think tanks and international organisations, from over 100 countries and regions.

WMS urges media to pay more attention to third-world needs

The opening ceremony was also addressed by Yuan Bingzhong, Vice-President of Xinhua News Agency, in which he thanked cooperating media outlets including The Peninsula.