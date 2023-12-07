Awqaf Ministry To Use AI To Boost Efficiency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced a project to use artificial intelligence (AI) in order to enhance the administrative work of its departments.

“In the first stage, the project targeted updating job description cards of the employees,” said Head of the Training and Administrative Development Department at the Ministry, Dr. Muhammad Khalifa Ghanem Al Kubaisi.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said the project will make updating job description cards take less time, effort, and financial cost.

“The project in the first phase is also aimed at establishing training courses for Ministry employees, specifying the roles and responsibilities of each employee and helping them achieve their career goals,” said Al Kubaisi.

He said this will also help in preparing proposals for career development plans and achieving job satisfaction for employees. Administrative Development Division employees were trained on how to use artificial intelligence applications and how to update job description cards.

CEO of Qatar IT, Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al Jefairi also attended the press conference. In cooperation with Qatar IT company, a special website was created for the job description cards of the Ministry, and it was called (Awqaf Job AI) to update the job description cards using AI tools.

The Artificial Intelligence Programme updated the job description cards and added some things to the (Awqaf Job AI) website, which are the skills that must be possessed by the occupants of these positions and the training courses necessary to perform the job effectively.

The team reviewed job description cards for the specialised positions of four departments, and they were fully completed in terms of adding skills and the supporting courses for each job. They are Human Resource Department, Internal Audit Department, Planning and Quality Department and Haj and Umrah Department.

Awqaf Job (AI) website has been created to facilitate searching and adding jobs, and extracting information from an Excel file and skills that must be possessed by the occupants of these positions and training needs and master database management.

Qatar IT has configured this system to easily insert AI programmes directly into it for the next phase of the project.