Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UNOCT Under-Secretary-General

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) HE Vladimir Voronkov, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN in New York.
The meeting discussed the close cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and the UNOCT at the global and regional levels, through the Doha-based UNOCT.
